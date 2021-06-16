Four hospitalized after high-speed crash in Elk Grove, authorities say

Four people were hospitalized after a high-speed crash Wednesday morning in Elk Grove, authorities said.

The crash happened on Laguna Boulevard and involved at least three vehicles, one or more of which were traveling at “high speeds,” the Cosumnes Fire Department said in a social media post.

Four patients were transported from the scene to hospitals, fire officials said. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Elk Grove Police Department.