Elk Grove News

Four hospitalized after high-speed crash in Elk Grove, authorities say

Four people were hospitalized after a high-speed crash Wednesday morning in Elk Grove, authorities said.

The crash happened on Laguna Boulevard and involved at least three vehicles, one or more of which were traveling at “high speeds,” the Cosumnes Fire Department said in a social media post.

Four patients were transported from the scene to hospitals, fire officials said. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Elk Grove Police Department.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service