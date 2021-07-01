Elk Grove’s annual Run 4 Hunger is Sunday. Watch for these road closures and detours

Elk Grove motorists should plan for a number of July 4 road closures and detours for the Elk Grove Food Bank Services’ annual Run 4 Hunger.

This year’s run at and around District 56 on Civic Center Drive east of Big Horn Drive will close a series of roads from 7 a.m.-11 a.m. July 4. The annual run kicks off from Elk Grove Aquatics Center, 9701 Big Horn Blvd., in District 56.

▪ Civic Center Drive will be closed 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. from Big Horn Boulevard to Laguna Springs Drive.

▪ Northbound Big Horn Boulevard will be closed 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. from Poppy Ridge Road to Civic Center Drive.

▪ Laguna Springs, Auto Passage Drive, Wolfpack Lane and Lotz Parkway will be closed from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

▪ Auto Center Drive and roadways through the Elk Grove Auto Mall will be closed 7 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

Elk Grove police will guide drivers along Whitelock Parkway between Wolfpack Lane and Lotz Parkway during the street closures.

The city also suggests drivers plan accordingly and take alternate routes. Drivers heading north or south in the race area around District 56 should take Bruceville Road during the closures.

Those traveling east or west should use Elk Grove or Laguna boulevards between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. to avoid road closures.

The schedule for the 17th annual fund raiser benefiting the Elk Grove Food Bank begins 7 a.m. with a packet pickup at Elk Grove Aquatics Center. Racing begins 8:05 a.m. with a Kids Fun Run.

The Run 4 Hunger 5- and 10-kilometer runs follow at 8:25 a.m.; with awards ceremonies at 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

For more information, visit egrun4hunger.org or contact food bank director Marie Jachino at 916-690-8869 or mkjachino@yahoo.com; or Elk Grove Police Lt. Eric White at 916-627-3535 or ewhite@elkgrovepd.org.