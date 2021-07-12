Elk Grove to get millions in COVID economic relief. Now leaders must decide how it’s spent

Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen and city leaders must decide how to spend $22 million in federal COVID relief funds. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Elk Grove leaders will soon get a glimpse of where residents and business owners want the millions of dollars the city will receive in federal COVID-19 relief funds to be spent.

Leaders learned from federal officials earlier this spring that the city could receive nearly $22 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds over the next two years.

City officials posted a survey to residents in recent weeks asking for their ideas: Roads? Water? Small businesses? Amenities? Non profits? Public safety?

Leaders will soon tally the results.

Officials in this city of nearly 180,000 had been reluctant to reveal their proposals for the money, part of the $65 billion aid package Washington made available to cities.

Addressing affordable housing, food insecurity and small business recovery had been early priorities of Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen’s first term as the city continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stimulus money can be used to help residents, small businesses, nonprofits and local industries such as tourism. The funds can also go to infrastructure investments, including sewer, water and broadband improvements.

Elk Grove can use its allocation for costs incurred by the end of 2024.