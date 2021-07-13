Elk Grove opens new transitional homeless housing project; site to serve unhoused families

Elk Grove opened its newest transitional housing project for homeless families Tuesday.

The 2,900-square-foot, seven-room layout on Moon Creek Way is expected to be a bridge for families temporarily experiencing homelessness and in need of up to a year of assistance, city officials said in a statement announcing the opening.

The home will also have mentoring and support services on site and is close to public transportation and shopping.

Elk Grove teamed with homeless services organizations Sacramento Self Help Housing and Elk Grove HART; local builder Reynen & Bardis Homes and Wells Fargo, to open the property.

The Moon Creek site is Elk Grove’s third, joining its Grace House and Meadow House projects. The transitional houses have served more than 100 residents since the first of the homes opened in 2013, say city officials.

Elk Grove officials in the statement say the goal of the Moon Creek property is to help families “re-establish their roots and transition to a place that they can call home.”

More than 80% of residents who moved on from the city’s transitional housing have secured permanent housing, said city officials.

Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen and other city leaders and staff took part in a brief ceremony Tuesday to formally open the site.