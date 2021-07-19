Elk Grove relaunching historic district’s Old Town Plaza with Wednesday ceremony

Elk Grove’s Old Town Plaza will officially reopen Wednesday.

The grand reopening ceremony, starting at 5:30 p.m. on the plaza at Elk Grove Boulevard and Railroad Street, kicks off the evening along with music and food trucks.

The plaza’s centerpiece is its half-block-long open-air pavilion that will soon be home to festivals, small-scale concerts and other events.

Construction on the pavilion and the 25,000 feet of walkways that surround it has recently been completed.

City planners envision the new-look plaza and a revitalized Old Town as a community gathering place.

Part of the historic district’s new look is the Dust Bowl Brewing Co. taproom and restaurant on Railroad Street that is readying for an October opening.

“This is what our community has long waited for,” Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen said during a walking tour of the just-completed plaza last week. “To have a place to celebrate and come together as neighbors and family.”