Ride smart: Sac RT offering free Elk Grove SmaRT Ride shuttle service Tuesday via app

Sacramento Regional Transit is offering free rides Tuesday on its Elk Grove SmaRT Ride shuttle service via the service’s SmaRT Ride app.

Passengers must present the free ride flyer upon boarding. The flyer is available at sacrt.com/SmaRTRide

Customers taking the SmaRT Ride ride-share service use the free smartphone app to request a ride within the service area’s boundaries.

The SmaRT Ride app is available in Google Play and the App Store.

SmarRT-Ride map of Natomas service area SmaRT Ride

In Elk Grove, the new zone coincides with Elk Grove’s e-tran bus and van service. Elk Grove Transit Services joined Sacramento Regional Transit July 1.

The Elk Grove zone runs mainly between Waterman and Grant Line roads.

Sac RT provides additional coverage in the unincorporated Vineyard area north of Calvine Road; from Elk Grove-Florin Road to Bradshaw Road; and as far north as Gerber Road, between Bradshaw and Excelsior roads.

