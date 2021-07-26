Elk Grove council to meet in person, but rising COVID cases keep chambers closed to public

Elk Grove City Council members will meet again in person starting with Wednesday’s 6 p.m. meeting, officials announced, but residents will still have to attend the sessions virtually or watch on TV.

City officials cite the new rise in COVID-19 cases across the Sacramento region and Sacramento County health officials’ recommendations for indoor gatherings for closing the council chambers, 8400 Laguna Palms Way, to the public.

People who want to participate in the meetings must register via Zoom.

Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen speaks at a news conference at Elk Grove City Hall on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

People can also provide public comment ahead of the meeting in writing or in an mp3 format audio file via email to City Clerk Jason Lindgren at jlindgren@elkgrovecity.org

The public can also submit public comments by phone. Leave a voice message with the clerk at (916) 478-2286 by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting to be submitted to council members and city staff.

The meeting is streamed live online and archived at the city’s website and is shown on Metro Cable Channel 14.