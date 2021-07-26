Elk Grove News

Delays ahead for Elk Grove drivers as work starts on new Bradshaw-Grant Line intersection

Elk Grove road crews will begin constructing a new intersection at Bradshaw and Grant Line roads this week, work that will close lanes and slow traffic for several weeks, city officials said Monday.

Motorists will see one-way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to Aug. 10. Motorists should allow for extra time or use alternate routes.

The Bradshaw-Grant Line intersection project is part of the larger work underway to widen Grant Line from two to four lanes between Waterman and Bradshaw roads at the far southern end of Elk Grove.

That work is part of the Capital Southeast Connector, the multi-city expressway project connecting Highway 50 in the east and the cities of El Dorado Hills, Folsom, Rancho Cordova and Elk Grove to Interstate 5.

