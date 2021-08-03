Elk Grove News

Elk Grove police set Friday night DUI checkpoint; officers also targeting unlicensed drivers

Elk Grove police will conduct a sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint in the city Friday and early Saturday.

The checkpoint from 7 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday will be at an undisclosed location in the Elk Grove city limits, police officials announced. The goal is to get impaired drivers and unlicensed drivers off of city roadways.

Officers will also hand out educational materials to motorists outlining the perils of driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol.

A grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety funds the checkpoint.

The public can call Elk Grove police at 916-714-5111 or 911 if they see an impaired driver on the road.

