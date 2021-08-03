Elk Grove asks residents to shape future of historic Old Town at Wednesday workshop

Now that Old Town Elk Grove is getting a new look, the city wants to know what the next step should be for the historic district.

Residents can share their ideas on what that future should look like at a Wednesday workshop.

The Old Town Special Planning Area Pop-Up Workshop is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the city tent during Elk Grove’s Food Truck Mania at the new Old Town Plaza on Railroad Street at Elk Grove Boulevard.

The pop-up workshop follows a similar virtual gathering in June that asked residents to share their vision for the historic east Elk Grove neighborhood and business district.

And it comes as new projects including the recently reopened Old Town Plaza and Turlock-based Dust Bowl Brewing Co.’s soon-to-be-completed restaurant and taproom take shape and as new attention is focused on the historic district.

The plaza, designed as a community gathering space that can host small-scale concerts and events like Wednesday’s food truck event, had its grand opening in late July.

Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, recently toured the improvements there and requested $2 million in federal funds go toward streetscape improvements as part of Old Town’s revitalization efforts.

“It really is the history of the city of Elk Grove,” Bera said in July. “Often, it’s been underappreciated and, at times, neglected. But with the streetscape project, with new restaurants coming in, with the new Old Town Plaza, it is really going to pull the east side of Elk Grove and the west side of Elk Grove together and give us a place to gather as a community.”