Police urgently seeking Elk Grove man, 78, who walked away from his home Monday

Kiflit Ghenremariam Elk Grove Police Department

Elk Grove police urgently continued their search Tuesday morning for a 78-year-old man who walked away from his home nearly 24 hours earlier.

Kiflit Ghenremariam was last seen 10:30 a.m. Monday at his home in the area of East Taron Drive in Elk Grove. Ghenremariam has a medical condition that makes him at risk, police said. He is 5 feet 8 inches and was last seen wearing black shoes, dark blue pants and a white shirt. His head was freshly shaven and has no facial hair.

Elk Grove police and local authorities searched through the night Monday, dispatching a helicopter over neighborhoods announcing his description and last whereabouts over loudspeakers.

By daybreak Tuesday, police were still seeking the man.

Anyone with information is urged to call Elk Grove Police Department at 916-714-5115.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.