Elk Grove phase of Highway 50-Interstate 5 connector project topic of city workshop

Elk Grove residents will get a look at the next stage of the Capital SouthEast Connector project at an Aug. 31 community workshop.

The 6 p.m. workshop at Adkins Family Vineyards, 8980 Grant Line Road, will be hosted by Elk Grove’s department of public works. Residents at the Tuesday night in-person open house will view exhibits and project alternatives, view a presentation by project staffers and ask questions of city and project officials at the meeting.

The project’s proposed next phase would widen Grant Line Road from Bond Road east to Calvine Road.

Construction crews are at work now widening Grant Line Road from Waterman Road east to Bradshaw Road as part of the 34-mile project linking Highway 50 to Interstate 5. The work on that section of Grant Line is expected to be completed in Spring 2022.