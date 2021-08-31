Memorial fund for family of Galt police officer who died after head-on Highway 99 wreck

Officer Harminder Grewal, of the Galt Police Department, died August 26, 2021 at the hospital, four days after being seriously injured in a head-on collision on Highway 99.

A memorial fund has been established for the family of Galt police officer Harminder Grewal, who died last week from injuries suffered in an Aug. 22 traffic collision.

The Officer Harminder Grewal Memorial Fund, set up through CAHP Credit Union, “will allow the Grewal family to memorialize and honor Officer Grewal the way he deserves,” reads the message from the California Association of Highway Patrolmen Credit Union announcing the fund. “Officer Grewal was an invaluable member of the Galt community and his passing leaves a void which cannot be filled.”

Grewal served 2 1/2 years with the Galt Police Department and was its Officer of the Year in 2020. He was driving with partner, Galt police Officer Kapri Herrera, on Highway 99 near Dillard Road en route to the Caldor Fire burning in El Dorado County early Aug. 22, when the driver of a pickup truck in the opposite lane lost control of his vehicle, crashed through a center median and collided head-on with Grewal’s patrol cruiser.

Grewal and Herrera were seriously injured in the collision and were rushed to a Sacramento hospital. The driver of the pickup was killed in the wreck. Grewal died of his injuries less than a week later, late on Aug. 26, at Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center.

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered flags at California’s Capitol flown at half-staff to honor Grewal.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Herrera remains hospitalized recovering from her injuries after undergoing surgery late last week.

Grewal is survived by his parents, Gurdip and Jaswinder Grewal; his brother and sister-in-law Jasdeep and Kirandeep Grewal; and sister Nandeep Sidhu.

Donations can also be sent to:

Officer Harminder Grewal Memorial Fund

PO Box 276507

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Sacramento, CA 95827