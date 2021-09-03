Funeral services set for Galt police officer who died days after head-on Highway 99 crash

Officer Harminder Grewal, of the Galt Police Department, died August 26, 2021 at the hospital, four days after being seriously injured in a head-on collision on Highway 99.

Funeral services for Galt Police Officer Harminder Grewal will be held Sept. 13 in Roseville, agency officials announced Thursday.

Services for the officer, who died Aug. 26 of injuries he suffered in a head-on collision on Highway 99 near Dillard Road early Aug. 22 while en route with his partner to the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County, will be held 10 a.m. Sept. 13 at Bayside Church Adventure Campus, 6401 Stanford Ranch Road, Roseville.

Grewal’s partner, Officer Kapri Herrera, continues to recover from her injuries at a hospital.

Grewal was his department’s Officer of the Year in 2020 and a member of its honor guard.

Grewal was remembered last week as a “devoted public servant” by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who ordered flags at the California state Capitol lowered to half-staff to honor Grewal.

At the somber Aug. 27 news conference outside Galt police headquarters to announce the death, Galt police leaders remembered Grewal as an officer with a contagious work ethic, a fast friend in the department he worked at for 2½ years and an officer who took pride in serving his community.

“His service to our community will never be forgotten,” the department said in a statement following his death.

A memorial fund for Grewal’s family was established this week through the California Association of Highway Patrolmen Credit Union.