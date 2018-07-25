Watch as mama bear, cub break into ice chest in Placer County Sheriff’s parking lot

A bear and her cub were seen breaking into an ice chest at the North Lake Tahoe Placer County Sheriff’s Office parking lot, according to the department.
Deputies think the bear was showing her cub how to get food, according to a tweet posted by the department. The bears were seen roaming around the area behind the office after they broke into the ice chest.
According to Sgt. Brian Wigham, bears frequent the area. He said that normally, bears are just looking for food.
“Fortunately, our employees know to never leave food outside,” the tweet said.
Wigham said that deputies leave the bears alone if they are not in a highly populated area, but if they are, they take steps to move the bear out of the area, like blowing an air horn.
