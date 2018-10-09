Accident in Lincoln involving tractor-trailer closes northbound lanes of Highway 65

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert on Tuesday evening for Highway 65 at Wise Road for a multivehicle accident involving a tractor trailer.
The accident that happened around 6:50 p.m. caused at least one vehicle to overturn, with another going into a ditch and sparking a fire along the right shoulder, according to a CHP incident log. The fire was put out just before 7:30 p.m. It is unknown if there are any injuries, but an ambulance has been requested, according to the CHP.
Northbound lanes of Highway 65 are blocked, and CHP is encouraging motorists to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
