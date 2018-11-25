Hungry bear cub breaks into elementary school ... then gets stuck

An elementary school’s food closet was ransacked by a hungry bear cub who had gotten trapped Saturday afternoon.
The cub sneaked into Rideout Elementary School just south of Tahoe City and ate to its heart’s content — its very own Thanksgiving dinner, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office joked — tearing up boxes and making a mess of the closet in the process, spokesman Lt. Andrew Scott said.
Except the cub didn’t account for the door closing behind it. Scott said it had gotten itself trapped in the closet and was stuck until deputies arrived to release it.
It’s not uncommon for hungry bears to force their way into buildings, Scott said, but schools, “not so much.”
