Four-car Interstate 80 crash snarls morning commute in Roseville

A four-car crash on Interstate 80 in Roseville has snarled Thursday morning traffic for some commuters, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP officers responded to reports of a multiple-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 80 at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. The collision occurred between a dark colored SUV, a green vehicle, a gray vehicle and another vehicle, according to CHP incident logs.
When officers arrived, the four vehicles were strewn across the interstate: one overturned in the right shoulder, another facing the wrong direction in the slow lane, another resting on the left shoulder and another in the fast lane.
All lanes were closed at 6:48 a.m. while first responders worked to move the vehicles off the roadway. Incident information logs indicate all lanes were reopened to traffic at 6:58 a.m.
Vehicles were backed up all the way to Pleasant Grove on Highway 65 as a result of the incident. Heavy traffic was recorded on the Highway 65 to Interstate 80 on ramp as late as 7:35 a.m. Thursday.
