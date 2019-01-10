Two Placer County men arrested after marijuana oil lab explosion

Two Foresthill men were arrested in connection with a Placer County marijuana butane honey oil lab explosion in December, sheriff’s officials said.
Kenneth Dodson and James Jacques, both 57, were arrested this week on suspicion of running a butane honey oil lab on the 5100 block of Finning Mill Road in Foresthill, according to a news release from the Placer County Sheriff’s Department.
Butane honey oil is a concentrated form of marijuana that is commonly known as wax, honey or BHO. This form is produced through a chemical process using butane, a highly flammable substance.
The lab exploded and destroyed the building that housed the operation in December, the release said.
Jaques was taken to the UC Davis burn center and treated for severe injuries after the explosion, according to the release.
Both Jacques and Dodson were taken into custody and are facing charges of manufacturing controlled substances, according to Placer County jail records. Dodson is also facing charges of maintaining a drug house, the release said.
Placer County detectives urge anyone to call 911 if they notice an unusual amount of butane cans around neighboring properties.
