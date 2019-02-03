Roseville firefighters put out Super Bowl Sunday apartment fire

Firefighters knocked down a fully engulfed apartment fire in Roseville early Sunday, according to the Roseville Fire Department.
Fire units went to the Slate Creek Apartments on Douglas Boulevard and East Roseville Parkway at roughly 6:37 a.m. after they received multiple calls about an apartment fire, according to a news release from the department.
Firefighters found a fully engulfed fire in a second-story apartment. Officers were able to safely evacuate residents of the unit and from other nearby units.
Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to other apartments. People were asked to stay out of the area as crews worked on containing the flames.
One resident was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to the release. Firefighters were still trying find some cats that were living in the apartment.
