One man seriously injured in I-80 shooting in Roseville

By Claire Morgan

March 17, 2019 10:47 AM

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Interstate 80 in Roseville that left one man injured.

Officers responded to westbound Interstate 80 at Douglas Boulevard at 1:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a freeway shooting. When they arrived, witnesses told them someone in a white SUV shot into a white Chevy Corvette, according to a CHP news release.

A 33-year-old male from San Pablo was driving the Chevy Corvette and was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to the CHP.

A woman who was riding in the front seat of the Chevy Corvette was not injured, the CHP said.

Westbound Interstate 80 was closed as officers investigated the scene from 1:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Auburn CHP is seeking information about this incident and has encouraged witnesses to call its office at 916-663-3344.

