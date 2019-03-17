One man seriously injured in I-80 shooting in Roseville

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Interstate 80 in Roseville that left one man injured.
Officers responded to westbound Interstate 80 at Douglas Boulevard at 1:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a freeway shooting. When they arrived, witnesses told them someone in a white SUV shot into a white Chevy Corvette, according to a CHP news release.
A 33-year-old male from San Pablo was driving the Chevy Corvette and was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to the CHP.
A woman who was riding in the front seat of the Chevy Corvette was not injured, the CHP said.
Westbound Interstate 80 was closed as officers investigated the scene from 1:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.
Auburn CHP is seeking information about this incident and has encouraged witnesses to call its office at 916-663-3344.
