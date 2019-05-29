Roseville/Placer News
Firefighters work to extinguish Placer County barn fire, as 300 tons of hay could burn
Multiple agencies including Cal Fire are responding to a fire in western Placer County, where a barn containing about 300 tons of hay ignited Wednesday morning.
Crews with Cal Fire and the Roseville, Lincoln, Pleasant Grove and Wheatland fire departments responded to a barn fire along East Catlett Road just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to social media posts by Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit.
Firefighters remained at the scene, between Pleasant Grove and Lincoln, as of 11 a.m. The fire will likely take all day to extinguish, Cal Fire said.
Authorities report that all animals are safe and none have been injured.
Photos posted of the blaze – and nearby cows – showed flames amid hay and smoke billowing out from the roof of the barn, which appeared to be charred but structurally intact.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Cal Fire says.
