Roseville police seek pair of possible wallet thieves

Roseville police have asked the public for help identifying a pair of suspected wallet thieves, spotted on surveillance camera at multiple local businesses using credit and debit cards reported stolen earlier this month.

The victim had her wallet stolen from a coffee shop in the 900 block of Pleasant Grove Boulevard on June 11, the Roseville Police Department said in social media posts Tuesday morning.

Fraudulent purchases were then made with the victim’s credit and debit cards at Best Buy, Ulta Beauty and Nordstrom Rack stores in Roseville, police said.

Two women are seen in surveillance photos posted by the Roseville Police Department. Each are seen wearing white shirts and white baseball caps.

Anyone with information regarding the possible suspects is asked to call the department’s investigations unit at 916-746-1059.

