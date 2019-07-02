Placer sheriff’s sergeant dies in Monterey diving incident over weekend, authorities say

Sgt. Michael Lyke, 51, of Auburn, died in a diving incident Saturday at San Carlos Beach in Monterey, authorities told Monterey news outlets.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is mourning a sergeant who died after a diving incident at a Monterey beach over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

The Monterey County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim of an apparent diving incident as Michael Lyke, 51, of Auburn, according to Monterey TV stations KSBW and KION.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Lyke’s passing and his rank of sergeant in a Facebook post Monday. Lyke joined the sheriff’s office in 1996, officials said.

Monterey emergency officials responded Saturday to a water rescue at San Carlos Beach, where a man diving as part of a group had failed to resurface, was unresponsive when recovered onto the beach and was later pronounced dead, as reported by the two local news stations.

An activity log by the Monterey Police Department shows police were dispatched to assist in the rescue of a 51-year-old man just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Lyke most recently worked in the sheriff’s office civil division, but had worked several assignments over his career including a corrections, patrol, investigations and the dive team, the post said.

“We are devastated by the unexpected passing of Sgt. Michael Lyke,” the sheriff’s office Facebook post said. “Sgt. Lyke was an exceptional member of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office family.”

