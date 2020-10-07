Placer County officials purchase Lake Tahoe motel for homeless housing

Jamie Brody, 37, packs her belongings at a popular transient encampment in Auburn in 2015. Amid a growing homeless population, the Placer County Board of Supervisors has approved the purchase of a hotel in Kings Beach to house the homeless. mlear@sacbee.com

The Placer County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal to spend $1.5 million in state funding on a Lake Tahoe motel Tuesday as part of an effort to house homeless individuals in the area during the coronavirus pandemic.

The board voted unanimously to authorize the purchase of the 7 Pines Motel, located on Bear Street in Kings Beach, a small community on the north shore of Lake Tahoe. The purchase was made with funds provided to counties through the state of California’s Homekey program, which provides funding for the permanent supportive housing of homeless people who are at greater risk for COVID-19.

Placer County has more than 740 individuals experiencing homelessness, according to the county’s most recent count of that population earlier this year. That’s an increase of roughly 20 percent over the previous year.

CARES Act and Mental Health Services Act funding was also used to purchase the property, according to agenda documents.

The motel is approximately three block north of the Kings Beach State Recreation Area.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“With the current COVID-19 pandemic, the governor has continued to encourage counties to support their homeless populations to find housing and recently developed the Homekey program,“ said Amy Ellis, director of the county’s Adult System of Care.

Ellis said Placer County applied for funds under the program in late September to purchase a motel in the Tahoe region. The proposal was accepted by the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development.

But the funding depends on a county’s ability to prepare a property and have at least some occupancy by the end of 2020, just shy of three months from now. The fast-paced timeline has put pressure on counties across the state to put plans into practice before funding is lost.

County officials researched properties in the Tahoe area before settling on the 7 Pines Motel, which was appraised to be worth $1.45 million, Ellis said in her presentation to the board.

“This property is ideal for reducing the risk of factors for COVID with homeless individuals by keeping them housed,” Ellis said. “There will be a property manager and case management to support residents on site. Additionally, it’s within walking distance of shopping, food services, community social services and public transportation.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“Most importantly these units can be affordable to the very low-income households served by (Adult System of Care) and other community providers, and suit the needs of the many ASC’s mental health clients” she added.

The 14-unit motel is to be managed an operated by AMI Housing, Inc. through June 2023. The county approved a nearly $350,000 contract with AMI Housing to run the motel, acquire permits and make improvements.