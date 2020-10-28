Driver rescued, airlifted to hospital after crashing 200 feet down hill in California

Fire personnel rescued a driver whose vehicle had traveled 200 feet down an embankment and overturned Wednesday near Interstate 80 in Placer County.

Cal Fire and the Placer County Fire Department successfully extricated the sole occupant of the vehicle, which had crashed off the roadside embankment a few miles west of Yuba Gap, near Nyack Road.

Firefighters transported the victim to an awaiting air ambulance, which then flew the victim to a hospital, Cal Fire said in a social media post. The victim’s condition is not known.

Video posted by Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit shows that the vehicle came to rest on its roof amid heavy vegetation near the bottom of the embankment.

Firefighters carried the victim by stretcher to a Cal Star helicopter, which landed in a parking lot along Nyack Road just south of I-80, the video shows.

The California Highway Patrol and Truckee Fire Department also assisted in the rescue.