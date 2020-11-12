Roseville/Placer News
Missing Roseville 16-year-old left home without cellphone or money, family say
A Roseville teen has been reported missing this week after his mother discovered a goodbye note on his bed, but no sign of her son and no indication of where he was headed, police said.
Joshua Brinkerhoff II, 16, was last seen around 11 p.m. Monday in his bedroom at apartments in the 8800 block of Sierra College Boulevard, the Roseville Police Department said in a news release.
Family told police that Joshua has no cellphone and no money. Though he has family in Utah, it is unknown where he is headed, the news release said.
“There was a written letter on Joshua’s bed that read something to the effect of ‘I am leaving for good, sorry for all the trouble,’” the Police Department wrote.
Joshua is described as 6-foot-2 and 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He is a student at Granite Bay High School. He left with a guitar case, but it is unknown what he was wearing, police said.
Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department at 916-774-5000.
Comments