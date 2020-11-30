Driver killed in Roseville single-vehicle crash, police say

A driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Roseville, police said.

Police and fire officials responded around 6 p.m. to a collision on the Foothills Boulevard overpass, which spans the railroad tracks just northwest of Cirby Way.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the involved vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Roseville Police Department said in a news release.

Further details were limited, and the cause of the crash was unknown, police said.

Foothills Boulevard was closed late into the night as police investigated but has since reopened.

