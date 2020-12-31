1 dead, 3 flown to hospital after crash at I-80 rest stop in Placer County

One passenger died and three other occupants had to be extricated and flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center after a solo-vehicle crash at the Gold Run rest stop along Interstate 80 on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.

One person was killed and three were hospitalized after a major single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning at an Interstate 80 rest stop in Placer County.

The crash required “extensive extrication” of the surviving occupants, two of whom were still trapped in the vehicle when firefighters arrived, Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit said in a Facebook post.

The incident happened on a ramp at the Gold Run rest stop along eastbound I-80, Cal Fire said. Photos appear to show the involved vehicle was a pickup truck that hit a tree.

It took crews more than an hour to extricate the driver, according to Cal Fire.

One passenger was dead at the scene, while the driver and two passengers were transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center by air ambulance. Their status is not known.

No other details were available.