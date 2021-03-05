Placer County youth and adult sports leagues are back. Here’s what is available right now

Woodcreek High football teammates and cousins, Amari Taylor, 17, center, and Dashawn Bradley, 16, center right, applaud as a fellow athlete speaks during a “Let Them Play” rally in Rocklin, one of a series of rallies across California on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, to push for the resumption of high school sports during the coronavirus pandemic. Many youth and adult sports leagues are starting play in Placer County. lsterling@sacbee.com

Youth and adult sports in Placer County are ramping up again after California state public health officials gave counties the green light, allowing a return to practice and competition.

Here’s what’s available across Placer County. Know of another league that’s getting started? Email us and we’ll update the list.

Lincoln

The city of Lincoln announced last month that it would reopen its youth sports leagues starting with youth flag football for first through sixth grade children.

“We do plan on ramping up our youth sports and adult sports programs through the recreation department,” Mayor Jennifer Hanson said in a City Council meeting late last month.

“We are gearing up,” she added. “We have been working with our youth sports partners and they are very excited to get back into competition.”

Games for the city’s flag football league are scheduled to begin April 5, said Dan Friese, recreation supervisor for the city’s parks and recreation department, with more programs to follow.

Friese said the city took steps to prepare to open in anticipation of the state’s announcement, allowing youth sports competition after nearly a year of being closed.

“A lot of our residents are chomping at the bit,” he said. “They just want to get back to normal. Youth sports are where kids make their friends and I think a lot of kids have missed that.”

Friese, who is also a track and field coach at Lincoln High School, said track meets are scheduled to resume there starting March 18, and will primarily be played against Placer County teams.

“We’re excited at a high school level and at a recreation level,” he said. “It’s important for the kids to be out there with their friends doing stuff they enjoy.”

Lincoln Little League Baseball is also accepting registration, according to its website.

Roseville

After reviewing the guidance, the city of Roseville is moving ahead with opening baseball, softball and soccer teams. The city is also beginning registration for youth flag football for ages 5 to 12.

Some adult sports are also beginning again, the city said. Roseville’s parks and recreation districts are now accepting registration for adult softball leagues, and have begun the planning stages for adult soccer and flag football.

Some of the requirements in the latest update from the state allow competition as long as the number of games or meets on any given day are limited to prevent too much gathering. For youth sports, spectators must maintain social distancing guidelines and wear masks.

Indoor sports leagues are not available yet, although a group suing the state said this week it had reached a settlement that will allow a return of indoor sports.

The Roseville Little League and Woodcreek Little League also are planning seasons, according to their websites.

Rocklin

“Baseball, softball, soccer and lacrosse currently have leagues gearing up for competition in Rocklin,” a city spokesman said in an email to The Bee.

Teams are only allowed to compete against other teams from the same county and those participating in the games must wear masks when they’re not playing.

When Placer County moves to the red tier for coronavirus risk — which could be as soon as next week if current infection trends hold — some indoor programs such as ballet and volleyball will be allowed to resume with some limitations.