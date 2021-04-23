Deadly multi-vehicle crash shut down eastbound I-80 Thursday night in Roseville, CHP says

Authorities responded to a fatal multi-vehicle crash Thursday night on Interstate 80 in Roseville.

The collision involved between three to five vehicles on the eastbound side of I-80 near Douglas Boulevard and was first reported around 9:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s online activity log.

The Placer County coroner was dispatched for at least one fatality shortly after 10 p.m., the CHP log shows.

The activity log says at least some of the involved vehicles were traveling westbound but ended up in eastbound lanes following the collision.

The incident closed all eastbound lanes of traffic, which reopened shortly before 1 a.m., according to the CHP and Caltrans.

No other details were immediately available.