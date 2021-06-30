Forward progress stopped on several spot fires near Interstate 80 in Auburn, Cal Fire says

Forward progress was stopped on three separate spot fires burning Wednesday along Auburn-Folsom Road, Cal Fire said.

The fires were east of Interstate 80 at the Highway 193 junction. Auburn-Folsom Road was closed from Indian Hill Road to Powerhouse Road for about an hour, fire officials said.

Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit responded to a report of a vegetation fire in Auburn a little after noon, according to a social media post. Power lines in the area were down, and air resources were used to fight the fire, Cal Fire NEU said.

About 30 minutes later, Cal Fire NEU said in a follow-up post that forward progress was stopped. Officials said two of the fires were within the city of Auburn.