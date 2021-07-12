Violent crime remains low in this booming Sacramento-area county despite statewide spike

Homicides increased by 23% across the state last year, according to new data from the Department of Justice. But one of California’s fastest-growing counties remained unaffected by the rash of violence.

Homicides remained unchanged in Placer County, home to roughly 400,000 residents. In 2020, there were seven homicides, the same as 2019.

The rate of homicide for the foothill county stretching from Roseville to Lake Tahoe was 1.8 per 100,000 residents.

The county had among the lowest homicide rates compared to other California counties, apart from sparsely populated rural counties such as Plumas and Sierra, which had no homicides last year.

Placer’s homicide rate was significantly lower than Sacramento and Bay Area counties, which are the largest sources of migration into Placer County. Sacramento County had 100 homicides last year, compared to 78 in 2019. Santa Clara County had 53 homicides, up from 45 the previous year. And San Francisco County had 49 homicides last year, increasing from 40 in 2019.

Placer’s homicides have been low in recent years compared to other California counties of similar size. In 2017, the county also had seven homicides. The next year, in 2018, the number dropped to four.

The statistics include victims that were killed in Granite Bay, Foresthill and Roseville.