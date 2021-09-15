Another Sacramento-area police department begins body camera program for officers

A Roseville Police Department officer wears a body camera. The city has a five-year contract with a company called LensLock, providing 150 cameras, enough for every Roseville police officer.

Roseville police officers will soon be equipped with body-worn cameras, following a unanimous City Council vote earlier this summer to implement that technology.

“You’ll start seeing body-worn cameras on our officers in the next few days,” Police Chief Troy Bergstrom said in a video announcement Wednesday.

The council in July approved a five-year, $750,000 contract with a company called LensLock.

“The contract will provide Roseville PD with 150 body cameras, enough for every Roseville Police officer,” the Roseville Police Department said in a news release.

Body cameras are considered a key piece of technology for enhancing law enforcement transparency and reducing use of force. Officers are expected to turn on the cameras during any public interaction.

Use of body cameras varies across Sacramento-area law enforcement agencies, growing more common in recent years. The Folsom Police Department was one of the first in the region to introduce them, using them since 2008. The Sacramento Police Department began its body camera program in 2015.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office started outfitting deputies in some of its units with the equipment this February, and county leaders in El Dorado and Placer approved body cameras for their deputies this spring.

“There’s often a reduction in complaints with visual evidence to resolve incidents, while also allowing supervisors to quickly identify and address operational or performance issues,” Bergstrom said.