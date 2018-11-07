Police locate woman, 87, who went missing after voting in Davis

Sacramento police have located an 87-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing Tuesday evening, shortly after voting at a Davis polling place, Davis police said.
Dora Shigaki was seen at 1 p.m. Tuesday voting at the Davis fire station on Mace Boulevard, the Davis Police Department said on Facebook.
Davis Police Department tweeted Wednesday morning that the Sacramento Police Department located Shikagi about 6 a.m. and helped return her safely to her family.
Some witnesses reportedly spotted Shigaki walking in Davis around 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. and called the police, but she was not located by authorities Tuesday night. Police continued to search overnight, according to Facebook posts.
Comments