Natalie Corona commended with dedication on Yolobus that was hit by Davis shooter

Yolo County is honoring fallen Davis police Officer Natalie Corona by dedicating and renaming Yolobus No. 1706, which was hit by gunfire during the Jan. 10 shooting that killed the 22-year-old.

The blue bus now reads “In Loving Memory of Davis Police Officer Natalie Coroner” above its passenger door, the Yolo County Transportation District announced Thursday in a news release. A decal of Coroner’s badge is also displayed inside the bus.

Yolo County Transportation District Board of Directors approved the commendation in a Monday meeting, as well as formally commending bus driver John Ramirez for “His bravery, swift actions and professional service in moving Yolobus Number 1706 and its 7 passengers out of harm’s way during the shooting incident,” the release said.

Corona was fatally shot during a routine response call to a car accident near 5th and D streets in Davis the night of Jan. 10. Early the next morning, suspected shooter Kevin Limbaugh was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said the shooting looked like a clear “ambush.” The gunman shot Corona and then fired at a nearby fire engine, a house and a firefighter, as well as bus No. 1706.

The bullet that hit the bus pierced a young woman’s backpack, lodging in her textbook, Pytel said. The round came within 2 feet of hitting a passenger, YCTD said in Thursday’s news release.