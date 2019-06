Yolo County News Yolo County Juneteenth honors Tuskegee Airmen, remembers Buffalo Soldiers June 02, 2019 11:09 PM

The 2019 Yolo County Juneteenth celebration took place at Davis Veterans Memorial Center on June 2, 2019. The event featured historical quilts from educator Khristel Johnson, and honored Tuskegee Airmen as well as the descendants of Buffalo Soldiers.