Water main break in Davis has temporarily shut down intersection

A water main broke Monday afternoon in Davis, flooding an intersection and making it inaccessible, according to city officials.

The break occurred on West Eighth Street and Oak Avenue, leaving the intersection non-operational. Water was shut off in the immediate area for 15 to 30 minutes and public works officials are in the area repairing it.

The Davis Police Department has asked people to avoid the area until further notice.

