Yolo County Sheriff’s Office brings back classic uniform look, plans vehicle changes

After 20 years of wearing black, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it would transition to a new look, as deputies will begin wearing green-and-tan uniforms.

The uniforms will include a new shoulder patch, with new vehicle designs to follow. According to a news release, Sheriff Tom Lopez decided to adopt the new uniforms after receiving input from employees throughout the organization.

According to Lt. Matt Davis, the green-and-tan uniforms are similar to traditional sheriff’s uniforms worn by deputies before the switch to black.

The new uniforms are expected to be fully incorporated by March. Deputies also anticipate redesigns for vehicles to be completed soon. Davis said he anticipates the unveiling of new vehicle designs by the end of the week.

