Yolo County landfill resumes self-haul service after COVID-19 cases forced closure

The Yolo County Central Landfill in Woodland will resume its self-haul service Friday after a temporary closure last week prompted by the positive COVID-19 test results for two employees.

The employees, who work in the facility’s scale-house building, tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday and were isolating at home, county officials announced last week in a news release. Officials said there was limited exposure to residents who were using the scale-house, because there was short interaction time with the employees.

The county’s Public Health team conducted contact tracing procedures to ensure those who were in close contact are notified, according to the news release.

A total of 4,476 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Yolo County, with 114 new cases reported Wednesday, according to the county’s coronavirus dashboards. There have been 74 deaths in the county due to complications from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, state health data indicated that 16 people infected with COVID-19 in Yolo County were hospitalized, and six of them were being treated in intensive care. There were 11 ICU beds available in the county Wednesday.

The landfill facility has been complying with state and local social distancing and disinfecting protocols, along with requiring all employees and visitors wear a face covering, county officials said. The facility initiated its COVID-19 mitigation plan, which includes temporarily limiting staff, deep cleaning, sending home all employees in close contact with the exposed staff member and providing testing information.

As a result of the limited staff, the facility’s self-haul service was shut down, and the Esparto Convenience Center was closed to the public until further notice. The self-haul service will resume later this week, but the convenience center remains closed, officials said in a news release Wednesday.

The Landfill facility at 44090 County Road 28H will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be closed Sundays.