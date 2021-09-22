Paraglider reportedly crashes into West Sacramento channel. Search called off

Authorities have called off a search for a paraglider who reportedly crashed Tuesday into the deep water ship channel in West Sacramento.

Police and fire personnel responded to search for “a reported downed paraglider” in the Sacramento River Deep Water Ship Channel west of the Southport neighborhood, the West Sacramento Police Department wrote in a social media post around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

“No subject was located during the search and search efforts have concluded,” the department wrote in an update just before 10 p.m.

The Police Department said authorities used an unmanned drone as well as a CHP helicopter but were unable to locate the paraglider.

The missing paraglider was not identified.

