Discover more with QR codes
How to scan a QR code on an iPhone
- Open the Camera app on your iPhone.
- Point your camera at the QR code to scan it.
- Tap the notification that appears at the top of your screen to open the content.
How to scan a QR code on an Android phone
- Press and hold the home button, then tap Lens.
- Point your camera at the QR code, then tap the magnifying glass icon to scan it.
- Tap the pop-up notification to open the content.
How to access QR code content from the eEdition
- Click on the QR code. It will open a pop-up window.
- Click on the blue hyperlink to open the content in your web browser.
