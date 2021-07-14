Discover more with QR codes

Customer Service

How to scan a QR code on an iPhone

  1. Open the Camera app on your iPhone.
  2. Point your camera at the QR code to scan it.
  3. Tap the notification that appears at the top of your screen to open the content.

How to scan a QR code on an Android phone

  1. Press and hold the home button, then tap Lens.
  2. Point your camera at the QR code, then tap the magnifying glass icon to scan it.
  3. Tap the pop-up notification to open the content.

How to access QR code content from the eEdition

  1. Click on the QR code. It will open a pop-up window.
  2. Click on the blue hyperlink to open the content in your web browser.
