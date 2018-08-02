Kaepernick remains out of the NFL. Why a video game maker is under fire over his name

The newest version of the “Madden NFL” video games hasn’t been released yet, but it’s already getting a lot of attention for something that won’t be in it.
“Madden NFL 19” isn’t set to be released until next week, but a tweet about free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has set off a buzz on social media.
bad enough @Kaepernick7 still not signed, but now they even edit his name out in this year’s @EAMaddenNFL during @BigSean verse, smh pic.twitter.com/3nvkB26z5r— Mr. Changing Lives (@jeanclervil) August 2, 2018
The post from Twitter user Mr. Changing Lives gives a snippet of one of the tracks used in the game. YG’s “Big Bank” features a verse from fellow rapper Big Sean.
“Feed me to the wolves now I lead the pack and (expletive)/You boys all cap, I’m more Colin Kaepernick/I’m rare as affordable health care/Or going to wealth from welfare.”
The tweet shows that Kaepernick’s name has been edited out on the game.
Since the former 49ers quarterback’s name isn’t being spoken, several Twitter users are speaking out over it, including the man who rapped the verse.
It’s disappointing and appalling @NFL & @EA took @Kaepernick7’s name out of my verse on Big Bank for Madden 19, like it was a curse word. When he's not a curse, he's a gift! Nobody from my team approved any of this.— Sean Don (@BigSean) August 2, 2018
Big Sean’s post and several others have been retweeted by Kaepernick, who posted in response to the rapper’s tweet: “Much love brother! Thank you for having my back!” with a black fist at the end.
According to TMZ, the song’s main rapper is upset about the edit and is trying to find out why it happened.
This isn’t the first time his name was scrubbed from the video game series made by Electronic Arts Sports. Pro Football Talk reports that Kaepernick’s name was also omitted from Mike WiLL Made-It’s song “Bars of Soap” in last year’s edition.
Kaepernick, who began silently protesting the national anthem before games in August 2016, has not played in the NFL since the end of the 2016-17 season. He and the 49ers parted ways in March 2017.
“Madden NFL 19” is available Aug. 10 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Origin, a platform for PC games.
Comments