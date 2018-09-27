See this aerial view of the Sacramento water tower welcoming visitors to ‘Americas Farm to Fork Capital’

An aerial view shows the full moon setting in the early morning on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 and the Sacramento water tower welcoming visitors to 'Americas Farm to Fork Capital.'
Why your dog (or cat) might fail the #SnootChallenge

If you're one of the hundreds of people not able to get your pet to rest his or her snout in the circle of your hands, you're not alone. We asked some pet behavior experts why some pet owners are having greater success than others.

Watch monks create a sand mandala in East Sacramento

Monks from India start the process of creating a medicine Buddha sand mandala at Lion’s Roar Dharma Center in East Sacramento on Sept. 12, 2018. They expect to finish it on Saturday. The event is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until then.

The Hate You Give official trailer

Starr Carter switches between two worlds: the poor, mostly black neighborhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white prep school she attends. The balance is shattered when she sees the fatal shooting of her childhood friend by a police officer.

