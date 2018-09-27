See this aerial view of the Sacramento water tower welcoming visitors to ‘Americas Farm to Fork Capital’

If you're one of the hundreds of people not able to get your pet to rest his or her snout in the circle of your hands, you're not alone. We asked some pet behavior experts why some pet owners are having greater success than others.
Eleven bartenders competed for six spots for their original drinks on the cocktail list for Sacramento Kings games at the Golden 1 Center Cocktail Competition on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. The event was held at Revival at the Sawyer Hotel.
The Coast Guard rescued a 76-year-old woman about 35 miles from the Golden Gate Bridge on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2018. The cruise ship’s crew Star Princess notified the San Francisco air station that the woman was experiencing gastrointestinal issues.
A now-grown Jane and Michael Banks, and Michael's three children, are visited by Mary Poppins following a personal loss. She helps the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. "Mary Poppins Returns" hits theaters December 19, 2018
Over the course of four days, monks from India created an ornate Medicine Buddha sand mandala at Lion’s Roar Dharma Center in East Sacramento in September 2018. Once completed, it was destroyed and poured into the American River.
Monks from India start the process of creating a medicine Buddha sand mandala at Lion’s Roar Dharma Center in East Sacramento on Sept. 12, 2018. They expect to finish it on Saturday. The event is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until then.
San Jose Sharks superfan Steve Cropper of Rancho Cordova has a huge collection of hockey memorabilia. He has signed pucks from all but four players in team history. Former player Douglas Murray and announcer Dan Rusanowsky visited on Sept. 10, 2018.
Kristina Vinson talks about the West Sacramento 9/11 memorial that was started by her father, John Vinson. She plans to take over the memorial project, which includes thousands of flags representing lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, from her father.
Over 170 California craft breweries showed up on Capitol Mall in Sacramento on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. The annual festival gives beer aficionados the chance to sample up to 500 different beers, and demonstrates the size of the state’s beer boom.
Starr Carter switches between two worlds: the poor, mostly black neighborhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white prep school she attends. The balance is shattered when she sees the fatal shooting of her childhood friend by a police officer.