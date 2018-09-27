Ready for a road trip through history? California Auto Museum unveils new vintage exhibit

The California Auto Museum is unveiling “Hitting the Road: Road Trippin’ Through the Years” on Friday, a new exhibit showcasing vintage cars and a history of road trips in America.
The new exhibit mainly features cars from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s, what curator Carly Starr described as the “heyday of road trips,” with a particular emphasis on the different experiences of travelers on the road in the mid-century.
“For each car we have different period objects that would have been appropriate for it,” Starr said, pointing out camping tents, travel bags, and canopies. “You also have different stories of ‘what was it like if you were rich versus poor?’ Another really big one is ‘what was traveling like if you were a black American traveling in the 1950s and ’60s?’ ”
Guests can follow the evolution of the road trip as an American pastime, including cars from the 1930s to the present day, according to a news release.
If you go
Hitting the Road: Road Trippin’ Through the Years
Where: California Auto Museum, 2200 Front St., Sacramento
When: Through Feb. 25; the museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, closed Tuesdays, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day;
Admission: $10; $9 for seniors, military personnel and students; $5 for ages 5 to 17; free for children 4 and under
More information: calautomuseum.org, 916-442-6802
