Rapper B.o.B announces outdoor concert after Kings season opener

Rapper Bobby Ray Simmons, aka B.o.B, will follow up the Kings’ regular season opener with a concert just outside of Golden 1 Center.
Known for hits like “Airplanes,” “Headband” and highly publicized Twitter feuds with astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson in which the rapper insisted the Earth is flat, the Georgia native will bring his talent to Sacramento on Oct. 17, the Kings announced in a news release.
The outdoor show will take place at the Downtown Commons after the game, the news release said. Beer and pizza will be sold.
Hip-hop artist Rob Base, of “I Wanna Rock” fame, will perform that night during the Kings’ halftime show, according to the news release.
The Kings host the Utah Jazz for opening night tipoff at 7 p.m., meaning B.o.B’s show will start some time after 9:30 that night.
B.o.B is known for a number of commercially successful pop-rap crossover hits, including “Airplanes” featuring Hayley Williams, released in 2010.
Later in the decade, Simmons received mostly ridicule — but some support — on social media for multiple tweets he posted in which he adamantly argued that Earth is flat.
He has expressed his flat-earth views publicly since at least 2016. This June, he tweeted: “earth still flat” to his more than 2 million followers, to nearly 20,000 likes. B.o.B has also tweeted that the moon landing was faked.
Another rapper, Vanilla Ice, performed at the Kings’ previous regular season game, the 2017-18 finale.
