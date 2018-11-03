Tiffany Haddish comedy tour set for Sacramento

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish will bring her comedy tour to Sacramento in February 2019.
By
Up Next
Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish will bring her comedy tour to Sacramento in February 2019.
By

Entertainment & Life

Are you ready? Tiffany Haddish comedy tour will stop in Sacramento

By Alyssa Hodenfield

ahodenfield@sacbee.com

November 03, 2018 06:00 AM

Tiffany Haddish is bringing her “She Ready!” comedy tour to Sacramento.

The comedian and actress is set to perform at Sacramento Community Center Theater on Feb. 28. The tour heads to Fresno two days later.

Haddish’s tour includes 12 cities and 41 shows. Tickets went on sale Friday morning and range from $53 to $153.

According to a news release, Haddish fans can also purchase VIP Meet & Greet tickets, the proceeds of which will go to Haddish’s charity, The She Ready Foundation.

Haddish is known for her roles in the films “Girls Night” and “Night School.”

  Comments  