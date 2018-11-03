Are you ready? Tiffany Haddish comedy tour will stop in Sacramento

Tiffany Haddish is bringing her “She Ready!” comedy tour to Sacramento.
The comedian and actress is set to perform at Sacramento Community Center Theater on Feb. 28. The tour heads to Fresno two days later.
Haddish’s tour includes 12 cities and 41 shows. Tickets went on sale Friday morning and range from $53 to $153.
According to a news release, Haddish fans can also purchase VIP Meet & Greet tickets, the proceeds of which will go to Haddish’s charity, The She Ready Foundation.
Haddish is known for her roles in the films “Girls Night” and “Night School.”
Comments