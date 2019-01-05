Entertainment & Life

Taking time for trains at Cal Expo

Meghan Leick and her father David Leick of Lincoln at the Great Train Show at Cal Expo.
Meghan Leick and her father David Leick of Lincoln at the Great Train Show at Cal Expo. Autumn Payne apayne@sacbee.com
Meghan Leick and her father David Leick of Lincoln at the Great Train Show at Cal Expo. Autumn Payne apayne@sacbee.com

The Great Train Show brings together several miniature railroading scenes designed for children, modelers, collectors, enthusiasts and families in search of good old-fashioned fun.

The show continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Spencer Morris, 3, enjoyed watching a moving train toy during the exhibition at Cal Expo. His parents say Spencer has train tracks behind their home and the family came to Cal Expo to research building their own HO scale train set together.

  Comments  