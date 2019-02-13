Sacramento State sponsors first public display of local poet’s ‘mysterious’ collages

Sacramento State is hosting a gallery display of poems written and published by a local man known for pushing the boundaries of traditional poetry in the 1960s and 1970s.
“The Collages of Douglas Blazek” opened at the Department of Art University Library Gallery on Feb. 7 and includes works by a man seen as a major figure responsible for pushing forward the “Mimeo revolution.” That was a period marked by small-scale, non-commercial, low-cost literary publishing through use of the mimeograph.
Blazek’s poems are known for being a “part of a transformative effort to move control over poetry publishing away from academic and commercial presses to the artists themselves,” the university said. Blazek has published roughly 1,500 poems during his 60-year career.
As of late, Blazek has been creating “mysterious” collages, which have never been viewed publicly for reasons that he has chosen to keep private, the university said. This exhibition will be the first time the public will be able to see the collages.
The exhibit was curated by James D. Fox and will run through March 30. The University Library Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free to the public.
