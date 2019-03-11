Pro wrestlers coming to West Sacramento for River City High School fundraiser

Are you ready to rumble while also supporting local youth programs? It’s an odd pairing but it seems to be working for River City High School.
Live professional wrestling is headed to West Sacramento on Saturday, when athletes from all over come together in a fundraising extravaganza for River City.
Gabe Jimenez, the varsity football coach at the school and organizer of the River City Rumble wrestling event, said ticket proceeds will go toward a wide array of programs, including football, rugby, cheerleading, band and AP classes, among others.
Jimenez, along with his two sons — all three of whom graduated from River City High School — will step into the ring themselves to duke it out alongside pro wrestlers.
Jimenez will wrestle as “The Big Ugly” J. D. Bishop, while his sons will be wrestling as “The Mexican Freight Train” Bronson Bishop and “The Future Franchise” Titus Alexander. They regularly tour as pro wrestlers on weekends, Jimenez said.
Mustafa Saed, who earned his fame in the 1990s during his stint with Extreme Championship Wrestling, is just one of many internationally-touring wrestlers making an appearance at River City Rumble, Jimenez said.
“He’s really out of control, a lot of mayhem,” Jimenez said of Saed’s wrestling style, but added that the event will not get too raucous. “We’re doing a family-friendly show,” he said.
The guest wrestlers are all working for free to help the school, Jimenez said. The ring, PA system and guard rails have all been donated for the event.
“Everybody who’s involved, they’re doing this out of the goodness of their heart,” he said. “Everybody wants to pitch in – it’s such a positive thing for our community.”
Jimenez originally had the idea to use pro wrestling as a fundraiser more than 10 years ago, when he organized a much smaller event at River City. He said there’s a lot of need at the school and each program has different needs, so each club or team is selling tickets and will pocket the proceeds.
The football team, he said, needs new equipment, while the Senior Scholars need funds to pay for AP tests and cheerleaders have to buy expensive uniforms — much of which is not provided by the school. Jimenez also has plans to form a youth football camp.
If you go
Where: River City High School at 1 Raider Lane in West Sacramento
When: Saturday March 16. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the wrasslin’ starts at 6 p.m.
Admission: $10
